Hollywood's Ready for the 92nd Academy Awards, Outfits Run the Gamut

92nd Academy Awards The Stars Are Ready to Meet Oscar ... Outfits Run the Gamut
2/9/2020 3:38 PM PT
It's Oscars night, and the stars have started to arrive looking like a million bucks and then some ... with a wide palette of fashion choices that should please everyone.
Some of the stars who've shown up so far to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles ... Laura Dern, Bong Joon-ho, Harvey Keitel, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Sigourney Weaver, Mario Lopez, Zazie Beetz, Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, John Cho, Diane Warren, Blac Chyna, Erin Lim, Billy Porter, America Ferrera, Chrissy Metz, Idina Menzel, Kelly Ripa and more.
Spike Lee showed up as well, rocking a purple and gold suit with the number 2-4 emblazoned across his collar to honor Kobe. Spike's a big Knicks fan ... so it's a big deal.
Doesn't look like most of the nominees have arrived quite yet, but the night is young ... and the show doesn't start for another hour or so. We'll be keeping an eye out.
