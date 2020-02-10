Sean McVay Says Eric Weddle is A Hall Of Famer

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Sean McVay says there WILL be a bronze bust of Eric Weddle in Canton someday ... telling TMZ Sports the safety is a no-brainer Hall of Famer!

"He's a special person -- one of the smartest players I've ever worked with," McVay says. "He's had a great career. He's a Hall of Famer."

Of course, Weddle just announced his retirement last week ... and debates over his HOF candidacy are already pouring in.

Some say the dude didn't do enough to earn a space in the Hall ... but when we got Weddle's old coach with the Rams out at Catch in L.A. over the weekend, he said Eric belongs.

As for Weddle's case ... he could easily prove McVay right -- the 35-year-old was a 6-time Pro Bowler in 13 NFL seasons and he racked up 29 career interceptions.