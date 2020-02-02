Brett Favre Says Andy Reid's A Hall of Famer, 'Certainly If He Wins This Game'

'Certainly If He Wins This Game'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Andy Reid could punch his ticket to Canton this weekend ... so says Brett Favre, who tells TMZ Sports the Chiefs coach is "certainly" a Hall of Famer with an SB win Sunday.

"He's one of the great guys and definitely a Hall of Fame coach," Favre says. "Certainly, if he wins this game."

Of course, Favre's biased ... Reid was Brett's QB coach with the Packers in 1997 and 1998 -- but Favre clearly thinks the guy is a legendary head man regardless.

"Wherever he's gone, he's won," Favre says. "That's hard to do."

As for the one criticism of Reid -- aka his lack of a Super Bowl victory -- Favre says that shouldn't weigh in when it comes to people's opinions of him.

And, why? Favre says Reid's like Dan Marino and Jim Kelly -- who are both considered legends, despite never locking up a Super Bowl win.

Regardless, Favre says he'll still go to bat for the coach no matter what happens in Miami.