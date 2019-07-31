Andy Reid Says Donovan McNabb is a Hall of Famer, 'Great Football Player'

Play video content Breaking News THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Andy Reid has joined Donovan McNabb's quest for Canton ... saying without hesitation the quarterback belongs in the Hall of Fame.

It's been a huge debate since McNabb joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show back in May ... and stated his case for why he deserves a gold jacket -- using some impressive stats to back his argument.

The K.C. Chiefs coach -- who won 101 games with McNabb under center -- was asked for his take on the topic on Wednesday .... and he's siding with his old QB.

"I'm his biggest fan," Reid told reporters at training camp. "I was there. I know he belongs there. When you talk about the great players in the National Football League, five championship games, a Super Bowl, all those things."

"Good football player, man. Great football player and did some things that weren't being done at that particular time in a lot of areas."

"I think the world of him."