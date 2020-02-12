Two Ohio State Football Players Arrested, Charged With Rape & Kidnapping

Breaking News

Two Ohio State football players were arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping Wednesday ... and the allegations against the two Buckeyes are disturbing.

Senior cornerback Amir Riep and senior safety Jahsen Wint are accused of forcefully raping a woman in the Columbus, Ohio area at around 9:45 PM on Feb. 4, according to court docs obtained by Eleven Warriors.

According to the docs, officials say Riep was having consensual sex with a woman when she stopped, telling him she did not want to continue.

The docs say that's when Wint entered the room ... and the two men forced the woman to commit sex acts against her will.

The docs say Riep pushed the victim "down by the neck" and then kept her in place with his hands and body "with the purpose to engage in sexual activity."

The docs also say Wint held the victim "by the face" in order to prevent her from "getting away or getting his penis out of her mouth."

The docs then say Riep filmed the woman ... ordering her to say on camera that the sex was consensual.

Ohio State announced the two football players are now indefinitely suspended, saying in a statement, "We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged."

"They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."