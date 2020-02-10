Female H.S. Basketball Player Violently Pulls Opponent's Hair During Game

Play video content Breaking News

A disgusting play went down during a girls H.S. basketball game in Ohio over the weekend ... when a player violently grabbed her opponent's hair and dropped her to the ground -- and it was all captured on video.

The incident went down during the first quarter on Saturday night ... when the Bellevue H.S. Lady Red faced off against the Norwalk H.S. Lady Truckers.

In the clip, the Bellevue senior guard -- a Kent State University commit -- is seen attempting a 3-point shot and immediately reaching for her defender's hair and pulling down.

The defender appears to hit her head HARD on the court ... but somehow, the player wasn't called for a foul.

The defender did not return to the game ... and family members tell WTOL 11 she is still recovering from the incident.

A rep for Bellevue released a statement on Sunday, saying, "We are aware of the incident and working to gather all the information before determining how we will proceed."