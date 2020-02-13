Pink Taco Founder Harry Morton's Estate Worth At Least $17 Million

Exclusive Getty

The estate of the late-Pink Taco founder, Harry Morton, is worth at least $17 million ... TMZ has learned.

Harry's father, Peter Morton, just filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, to take control of his son's estate ... and the docs say Harry had over $17 million in personal property when he died.

According to the docs, Harry's personal property is worth $17,293,187 ... but the total value of the estate could be higher if there are any separate trusts that are not part of the probate estate.

TMZ broke the story ... Harry was found dead in his Los Angeles residence back in November, this after suffering a heart attack. Harry, who had no partner or children, died without a will.