Country Singer Daniel Lee Martin Commits Suicide Amid Child Sex Abuse Arrest

Exclusive Pasco County Sheriff

A country singer under investigation for child sex abuse crimes has committed suicide ... TMZ has learned.

Daniel Lee Martin died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound ... this according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Martin was arrested January 27th after the alleged victim, a child, told cops Martin exposed himself to them while the 2 were sitting on a sofa. Cops say the victim claimed Martin fondled himself and shared pornographic images. Cops went on to say there were numerous incidents where the victim spent the night at Martin's home.

He was released on $15,000 bail hours after his arrest.

Cops tell us they were attempting to serve a warrant at Martin's home Friday out of Tennessee, for 3-counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, along with aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor to commit rape.

We're told when deputies entered the home, they found Martin dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Martin released several albums, including "All That I Am" in 2003 and "On My Way to You" in 2007.