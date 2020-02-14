Harriet Tubman Debit Card Under Fire Due to 'Wakanda Forever' Pose

OneUnited Bank

Harriet Tubman's image on a debit card would stir plenty of debate -- but Harriet Tubman doing the "Wakanda Forever" pose on that card is really pissing off a lot of people.

OneUnited Bank -- which says it's America's largest black-owned bank -- announced the limited edition card Thursday ... in honor of Black History Month. The image on the card shows Harriet making fists, with her arms crossed over her chest.

It's the pose that was popularized in the movie, "Black Panther" a couple years ago. Y'know ... the gesture of solidarity for all citizens of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

Alamy

Despite the fact OneUnited is black-owned, the bank got dragged online, almost immediately after announcing the card. Most of the hate ripped the bank for making a buck off Tubman's image and pandering to black customers.

Bank commodifies the image of a commodified woman who fought against the commodification of people — Kimmylea (@Kimmylea4) February 14, 2020 @Kimmylea4

There's just one problem with all the outrage -- Harriet's NOT shouting out King T'Challa on the card. Not according to OneUnited Bank ... which says the gesture is American Sign Language for love.