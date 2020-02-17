Afroman Tumbles Off Stage, But Saves His Pimp Cup

Play video content Exclusive @ogafroman

Afroman took a giant misstep while performing one of his hit tracks, and even though he went down hard ... he found a way to save his beloved pimp cup!!!

The rapper was in the middle of his famous song "Crazy Rap" -- AKA "Colt 45 and 2 Zig Zags" -- Saturday night at Montbleu Resort in Lake Tahoe when he took the spill off the stage. He popped right back up with a little assistance though ... and kept the flow going.

As you can see, he was holding the mic in his left hand and his pimp cup in his right before he fell ... and he says he saved the cup from any harm.

Afroman's producer, Ditch, tells TMZ ... the rapper's glass is no cheap knockoff -- it comes from Debbie the Glass Lady, creator of the Crunk Cup, and goes for about $3,000.

Ditch also says Afroman was not injured in the incident, but we pretty much already knew that ... because he was dancing it up with a mystery girl after his show, pimp cup still in hand.