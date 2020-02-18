Kanye West Stands by North West's Side as She Performs Own Song

Play video content

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter is following in her parents' footsteps to become a showwoman herself -- which she put on display in front of all her classmates.

North West did a little show and tell last week at what appears to be a school-sponsored get-together out near Calabasas, where a bunch of her 1st grade colleagues were in attendance with their parents. Kanye was no different -- he showed up to support his kid.

Now, check out the video ... 'cause it's pretty cute and kinda eye-opening. It's NW lip-syncing to her own song, which she raps on with hard-hitting lyrics like ... "And I'm friends with Jojo (Siwa) // And I'm friends with Bobo // And I'm friends with MoMo // Not on YouTube!"

Anyway, North ate up the spotlight, dancing in front of the crowd and getting a little help from her dad who whispered lyrics in her ear.

We've known for a little while that North has the performance gene. She did a little song and dance -- mostly dance -- during one of Kanye's Sunday Services last year.