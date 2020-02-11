Kim Kardashian Wants More Kids But Can't Give Them Enough Attention

Play video content Exclusive ALL'S FAIR WITH LAURA WASSER

Kanye West may not like this ... Kim Kardashian says she doesn't think she can handle any more children because they wouldn't get the attention they deserve.

Kim makes the revelation on Laura Wasser's "All's Fair" podcast ... telling the Disso Queen she's open to having more babies with Kanye but has some serious doubts about doing so.

As you know ... Kanye recently said he wants 7 kids, despite his wife saying she's ready to throw in the towel after becoming a mother of 4.

Kim says she's already got her hands full with Saint, North, Chicago and Psalm ... and she's worried about not being able to pay enough attention to all the little ones if the family expands.

While Kim admits having more kids would be nice, she says her age and her desire to become a lawyer are two major roadblocks.

It's funny ... Kim says she still hounds Kris Jenner on the daily, and that's another reason why she's got some reservations.