Kim Kardashian Brings SKIMS Line to Nordstrom with Human Mannequins

Kim Kardashian is now in a Nordstrom near you -- or at least her SKIMS representatives are, and by that we mean living, breathing mannequins ... sometimes known as models.

The reality TV beauty mogul made a splash Wednesday in NYC, where she and her hubby, Kanye West, rolled out SKIMS bodywear line in the Midtown Nordstrom store. They came armed with a gaggle of models, flaunting a broad range of options and body types.

No one can complain about a lack of diversity -- the human mannequins came in all shapes and sizes ...which is kinda the whole point of Kim's product.

Looks like another Midas touch for the Kardashians ... we're told there was a line out the door for the Nordstrom launch ... with some folks waiting since as early as 2 AM. The first 50 in line got a meet-and-greet with Kim.

Kim didn't just wave and dash, though. She actually stuck around for quite a while and even got behind the register for some purchases, proudly ringing up customers.