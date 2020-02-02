Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Throw StormiWorld Party for 2nd Birthday

Play video content

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott pulled out all of the stops and more for Stormi's, second birthday.

The party was insane .... a crossover between "Trolls" and "Frozen." Check out the video and you'll see the party we never had.

As for who showed up ... Hailey Bieber, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Sofia Richie, Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins, John Legend, Chrissy Tiegen and Luna, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lalika and Khadijah Hagg, Rose Bertram, Jaden Smith and Draya Michele.

If this all rings a bell, this is the second annual StormiWorld, and the parents claim this one's better than the first.