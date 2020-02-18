Prince Harry Makes Sandwich Run in Canada

Exclusive Backgrid

Prince Harry is just fine making runs for his own grub -- now that he's a Royal outsider -- because he's about the only person who smiles this much during errands.

Here's how the Duke of Sussex spells Sunday fun day -- we got this shot of him bolting out of a grocery store on Vancouver Island, where it appears he picked up a couple sandwiches to go. Somebody was hangry -- Harry or Meghan Markle -- based on his grin.

His average Joe transformation continues ... Harry rocked a baseball cap, light jacket and some jeans, and wasn't trying to hide his face. Nothing to see here, just a former heir to the throne picking up sandwiches.

This might have been his last time ordering out as a Royal. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly ordered Harry and Meghan to cease using the word "royal" in their online branding -- which royally screws their "Sussex Royal" website and Instagram.

Still got a couple sandos to show for it, Harry. Chin up!!