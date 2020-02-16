Meghan Markle and Prince Harry All Smiles After California Trip

Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally surfaced after all the drama from Megxit, and it looks like they couldn't be happier. Thank you, Cal-i-for-n-i-a!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed together on Valentine's Day (sans Archie) which is the first time in a long time they've been seen together since the Royal fracas across the pond. Now, they're all smiles in the Great White North ... probably for good reason.

According to reports, Meg and Har were just out here in Cali -- and possibly other states -- for about a week. One stop they made was at Stanford, where they met with professors to discuss a new charity they're starting, presumably in partnership with the university.

If they were in NorCal, you gotta imagine the couple came on down to SoCal as well -- which is where Meghan lived for several years, and where her mom currently stays too.