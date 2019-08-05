Meghan Markle's Old Los Angeles Home for Sale for Nearly $2 Million

Before the palace, Meghan Markle was shacking up in a chic Los Angles pad smack-dab in the middle of Tinseltown -- a home you can now call your own ... if you've got the cash.

The Duchess of Sussex's former L.A. house -- where she lived when she worked as an actress, before Prince Harry -- is currently for sale at a cool $1.8 million. It's in the mid-Wishire/Miracle Mile area near Hancock Park ... so close to just about everything Hollywood.

Meghan's old crib is a 4-bed, 3-bath colonial style house with over 2,000 sq. feet of space and an open floor plan. It's got a fireplace in the living room and a huge kitchen with an eat-in breakfast area. The interior of the home is super modern, with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. It's got a pretty sweet backyard too, with a built-in awning.

A property fit for a West Coast king, really ... or a duchess, we should say.

Meghan owned the house while she was married to producer Trevor Engelson between 2011 and 2013. Eventually, they split and she moved to Toronto to film "Suits." It's unclear if Meghan was in possession of the home this whole time -- we doubt it -- but it just hit the market this month.