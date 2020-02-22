Kim Kardashian Supersizes Jonathan Cheban's Birthday Cake

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian is the queen of birthday surprises, because she just took Jonathan Cheban's birthday cake to the next level, as in ... supersized snack!!!

Here's the deal ... Jonathan, or rather Foodgod, celebrated his 46th trip around the sun Friday, and had ordered up a cake from Divine Delicacies Cakes in Miami. Kim caught wind of it beforehand, called the bakery and requested a supersized version as a BIG surprise.

The final product is a sight to behold ... it stands a whopping 5 feet tall and is completely edible! Well, aside from the Swarovski crystals spelling out FOODGOD on top. Damn thing even glows in the dark with 24 karat gold accents.

Each layer of cake is a different flavor -- there's vanilla rum with dulce de leche, vanilla with vanilla bean custard, chocolate with chocolate buttercream, red velvet cream cheese, cookies and cream, guava cream cheese, coco and guava and Baileys. Ya full yet???

All told, the cake took 16 hours to complete and cost Kim about $10k.

Foodgod was caught completely off guard when he picked up his order, and the bakery even decorated the front entrance just for him.