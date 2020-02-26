Britney Spears Shares Video of Dance That Broke Her Foot

Play video content

Britney Spears is giving pop music a whole new meaning ... it's the very loud sound her foot makes after breaking it following this electric dance routine.

You'll recall Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, revealed last week Britney broke her metatarsal bone on her left foot that required a trip to the hospital. Well, fast-forward to Wednesday and Britney posted a video of the dance routine that broke her foot.

You won't see anything crazy but it's the loud pop you hear that'll make ya wanna schedule a foot rub. Britney captioned her video saying, "I haven't danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot. And yes .... I know I'm barefoot .... don't laugh but I grip the floor better that way!!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here. Sorry it's kind of loud!!!!"