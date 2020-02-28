Justin Bieber Dances Solo for New 'La Bomba' Music Vid with J Balvin

Play video content BACKGRID

Justin Bieber had all eyes on him on the set of his new music video ... and busted out some solo dance moves that look like prime GIF material.

The Biebs was down in Miami Thursday shooting the vid for his upcoming single with J Balvin -- titled "La Bomba" -- and packed several hip thrusts, toe taps and pirouettes into a very short take.

The JBs were shooting all day, and it looks like their music video will include a lot of classic cars driving around and colorful outfit changes ... and it's already being anticipated as a potential "Song of the Summer."

If it is ... ya better start working on these Bieber dance moves.

