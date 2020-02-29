Oprah Falls Onstage While Talking Balance, Loses Her Shoes

Breaking News TMZ.com

Oprah took a tumble during a speaking tour stop ... and then ditched the two things that appeared to be the cause.

The TV juggernaut was at the Forum arena Saturday in L.A. as part of her 2020 Vision speaking tour, and the topic of discussion on the monitor behind her was "Wellness: All things in balance." Welp, it looks like balance worked against her, 'cause she lost hers.

She was talking about her definition of wellness, which included balance. She says, "Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times." Oprah then went down hard, but seemed okay. She said, "Wrong shoes!"

Video of the immediate aftermath was also posted on social media, and yeah ... it looks like the shoes she was wearing (heels, maybe) were responsible for the collapse. Again, not to worry, everyone -- O was, in fact, okay in the end, and it appears she even swapped those pesky trippers for some more reliable ones eventually.

Not before going barefoot for a bit though! Some users got pics of Oprah walking around the stage on her own two feet for a bit, with one person even saying she danced to "Old Town Road" at one point.