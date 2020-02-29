Tom Steyer Backs That Azz Up with Juvenile ... At South Carolina Rally

TMZ Composite

Tom Steyer tried one last Hail Mary to gain traction in the South Carolina Primary -- bringing up Juvenile at a campaign rally ... and shaking what his momma gave him.

The billionaire Democratic candidate held one final event Friday night in Columbia before voters went to the booth the next day, and it seems he was trying to appeal to a younger (or older perhaps) demographic ... 'cause he invited Juvenile and DJ Jazzy Jeff onstage.

#BackThatVoteUp Party before we Vote, Tom Steyer took the stage with Juvenile at Allen University.



Vote Saturday Tomorrow February 29th.



Polls open at 7am! #BackThatVoteUp pic.twitter.com/nM4j6guy10 — SC for Tom 2020 🌎 (@TeamTomSC) February 29, 2020 @TeamTomSC

What happened next is quite a sight ... in a good way, of course. Tom and some of the other staffers attempted to get down to "Back That Azz Up," Juvenile's smash hit. It was ... interesting, to say the least. Yeah, let's call it that -- a good old college try in other words.

So tonight I saw Tom Steyer hop on stage and dance with Juvenile like a Hot Boy. To say 2020 politics is wild is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/v43OuFi8Ci — Chaunte'l Powell (@chauntelpowell) February 29, 2020 @chauntelpowell

We'll give Tommy and co. this much ... they definitely go all-in on the poor dancing, cringe and all. And hey, ya can't really blame the guy -- this is kinda his last realistic chance at staying in this thing. Especially in light of him getting thrashed earlier last week by his key opponent in the race ... ex-Vice President Joe Biden, who's banking on a big win.

Another holy sh*t moment. Biden delivers a smack down on Bernie and shuts Steyer the hell right up. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Af6n9h69DU — José (@josecanyousee) February 26, 2020 @josecanyousee

ICYMI ... Joe shut Steyer down during Tuesday's latest Democratic debate in the Lowcountry -- basically telling him to pipe down when TS tried chirping up and interrupting the Veep.