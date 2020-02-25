Presidential Hopefuls Riding Celeb Donations into Democratic Debate

Exclusive TMZ.com

The 10th Democratic Presidential debate's just moments away from kicking off and a long list of celebs are already backing their horse before the first issue is raised on stage.

We did a little digging ahead of Tuesday's South Carolina debate, and Federal Election Commission filings reveal one candidate flexed his muscles most ... when it came to celebrity donations in January -- Pete Buttigieg:

- Jesse Tyler Ferguson ($2,800)

- Chloe Grace Moretz ($500)

- Thomas Lennon ($500)

He got another $3,000, BTW, from Thomas last year.

Danny's a serious Bernie Bro too ... he also gave him $2,700 last year and even appears in one of his campaign ads.