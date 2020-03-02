Pharrell Williams Lists $17 Million Beverly Hills Estate

3/2/2020 12:16 PM PT
Pharrell Williams is unloading his breathtaking mansion in Beverly Hills, and the happy place comes with a massive price tag... that looks like it's worth every penny!!!

TMZ has learned the "Happy" singer just listed his Bev Hills estate for a cool $16,950,000 ... and it's 4 acres of pure luxury.

The mansion is amazing ... 17,000-square-feet decked out with indoor and outdoor koi ponds and waterfalls, plus a 200-foot long private driveway leading up a motor court capable of housing over 30 cars!!!

Pharrell's sprawling compound also has a tennis court and a grotto -- think the Playboy Mansion with a modern feel -- and there's a whopping 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Ya gotta check out the gallery ... Pharrell's place is fit for a king ... no wonder he's so damn happy!!!

Celebrity realtors Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers have the listing.

