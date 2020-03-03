Top Basketball Recruit A.J. James Killed In Accidental Shooting, Police Say

Breaking News

Tragic news ... police say a top basketball recruit who was committed to play for Missouri State next season has died in an accidental shooting.

19-year-old Ashley "A.J." James -- a 3-star prospect who had offers from Fresno State, Murray State and USF, among others -- was killed on Monday night in Chesapeake, Va., according to cops.

A police spokesperson told WTKR ... officers responded to an apartment just before midnight and found James with a gunshot wound after he had allegedly been grabbing a handgun from another man when it accidentally went off.

The spokesperson says the basketball star received emergency medical care ... but later died from his injury. The spokesperson added foul play was NOT suspected.

😔 crazy really going to be my teammate next year praying for the James family 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/9zmgCFjwmt — Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) March 3, 2020 @Isiaihletrellm1

"crazy really going to be my teammate next year praying for the James family," MSU freshman Isiaih Mosley tweeted Tuesday.

James -- a 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard -- was playing at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia Beach, Va. this season before he was scheduled to join MSU's roster later this year.

The prospect, who was also being recruited heavily by N.C. State and Virginia Tech during his recruiting process, had just committed to Missouri State in December.