Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Support Biden If He's the Nominee

AOC I Want Bernie ... But I'll Support Biden if He Gets It
3/4/2020 1:15 PM PT
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes in her heart of hearts Bernie Sanders is the guy to beat Trump -- that said ... she'll support Joe Biden if he's the one who takes on Trump.
We got the Congresswoman in D.C. Wednesday -- after Biden cleaned up on Super Tuesday -- and asked her straight-up ... will she support the guy if he wins the Democratic nomination come July, despite being a Sanders supporter and seemingly immovable.
Watch ... AOC says she would, but might need to hold her nose a little. Fact is ... she says she'll always support the party, but notes JB is a thing of the past -- and Bernie is the future.
For her it's pretty simple -- AOC says Bernie's message and platform is very clear and resonates with working-class people. Meanwhile, Biden's platform seems to just be ... beat Trump? That's not good enough for her, and she thinks many feel the same.
Doesn't sound like she's going the #BernieorBust route though, which is an encouraging sign of unity within the Democratic ranks. As for a possible running mate ... she says pump the brakes.
