Beach Boys Singer Mike Love Lists Rancho Santa Fe Estate

The Beach Boys singer Mike Love is unloading his breathtaking mansion in Southern California ... and it can be yours for just south of $9 million ... oh, wouldn't that be nice?!?

TMZ has learned Mike just listed his Rancho Santa Fe estate for a cool $8,650,000 ... and the place is absolutely spectacular.

The custom compound just north of San Diego is 17,515 square feet of pure luxury ... it's got a huge swimming pool with an island in the middle and a swim-up bar, plus a saltwater aquarium in the living room and 270-degree panoramic views of the ocean, mountains and surrounding golf course.

Mike's place sits on a tropical landscape perched above the rest of the neighborhood ... and the master suite has a custom-built dressing room, sitting area, fireplace, wet bar, luxurious spa bath and private terrace with more insane views.

The guesthouse is pretty sweet too ... it's got its own direct ocean views from the balcony and outdoor spa. Don't forget the 8 bedroom ensuites with multiple walk-out terraces and balconies.

Oh and that island in the middle of the pool?!? It's decked out with a fire pit and fireside seating opposite a custom spa with foot jets. There's also an outdoor summer kitchen with awnings and courts for tennis and basketball with their own dressing room.

Mike's estate also has a chilled wine cellar and tasting room, meditation room, theater, game room, elevator and a multi-level waterfall styled after the famed fountains of Villa d'Este at Lake Como, Italy.

Linda Sansone of Willis Allen Real Estate holds the listing.