Angela Stanton-King is Running for Congress Against Rep. John Lewis

Exclusive

Angela Stanton-King, the author and former felon President Trump just pardoned, is running for a U.S. Congressional seat against a living legend ... Rep. John Lewis.

TMZ has learned Angela is at the Georgia Capitol Building Friday morning to register as a Republican candidate for the state's 5th Congressional District.

Talk about an uphill battle -- she's not only entering the race with just 8 months to go, but she's taking on Lewis -- the Civil Rights leader who's held that office since 1987.

Reuters

President Trump's fingerprint appears to be all over this. Just last week she was among a group of African-American leaders who met with Trump and prayed with him in the Cabinet Room.

It's interesting, Angela -- who did time for felony embezzlement, theft and fraud -- could still have run for office, even without the pardon. Ex-felons can run for Congress in Georgia. We spoke to Angela on "TMZ Live" last month about the President's pardon.

Play video content 2/19/20 TMZ.com

Angela is a best-selling author, and also appeared on the BET docuseries, "From the Bottom Up."

Of course, Lewis announced in December he's getting treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer -- however, he IS running for re-election. He's such a legend in Georgia, he usually runs unopposed.

As for Angela's platform? We're expecting to hear from her shortly.