Angela Stanton-King is Running for Congress Against Rep. John Lewis
3/6/2020 7:08 AM PT
Angela Stanton-King, the author and former felon President Trump just pardoned, is running for a U.S. Congressional seat against a living legend ... Rep. John Lewis.
TMZ has learned Angela is at the Georgia Capitol Building Friday morning to register as a Republican candidate for the state's 5th Congressional District.
Talk about an uphill battle -- she's not only entering the race with just 8 months to go, but she's taking on Lewis -- the Civil Rights leader who's held that office since 1987.
President Trump's fingerprint appears to be all over this. Just last week she was among a group of African-American leaders who met with Trump and prayed with him in the Cabinet Room.
It's interesting, Angela -- who did time for felony embezzlement, theft and fraud -- could still have run for office, even without the pardon. Ex-felons can run for Congress in Georgia. We spoke to Angela on "TMZ Live" last month about the President's pardon.
Angela is a best-selling author, and also appeared on the BET docuseries, "From the Bottom Up."
Of course, Lewis announced in December he's getting treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer -- however, he IS running for re-election. He's such a legend in Georgia, he usually runs unopposed.
As for Angela's platform? We're expecting to hear from her shortly.
Story developing ...
