Mike Vrabel and Titans Players Deliver Water For Nashville Tornado Relief

The Tennessee Titans are on location and doing whatever they can to help those affected by the tornadoes ... with Mike Vrabel and his guys going through the city and handing out water.

25 people were killed from the storm that swept through the area earlier this week ... and more than 50,000 people are left without power.

Vrabel and 3 buses full of Titans players arrived in Nashville on Friday to help out with the disaster relief ... hitting up all the spots wrecked by the tornadoes.

Lots of tornado recovery work taking place in North Nashville. Officers are managing entry for power crews and volunteers. Coach Vrabel & 3 buses of Tennessee Titans players & staff now here helping. pic.twitter.com/ajNFJBLKxt — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 6, 2020 @MNPDNashville

After the storm, the Titans released a statement vowing to help ... saying "We extend our deepest sympathies to those families who lost loved ones in the tornadoes last night and are heartbroken to see the damage across Nashville and Tennessee."

Along with helping out on site, the Titans donated $1 million to help Nashville's relief efforts.