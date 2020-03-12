Guess Who This Girl In Green Turned Into!

Before this gorgeous young gardening gal would grow up to become a TV star, she was just a kid growing up in Naperville, IL ... not far from Chicago.

Though her biological father's a Flamenco dancer, she decided to go the acting route and landed her first television roles in 1996 ... including a guest spot on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Soon after, she scored the always-changing Audrey role in the 1997 comedy, "Vegas Vacation."

She'd go on to play supporting characters in several movies and TV shows for years, until landing possibly her most well-known role in 2007 ... on the FOX drama, "24."