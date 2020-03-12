Guess Who This Girl In Green Turned Into!

Guess Who This Gardening Girl Turned Into!
3/12/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this gorgeous young gardening gal would grow up to become a TV star, she was just a kid growing up in Naperville, IL ... not far from Chicago.
Though her biological father's a Flamenco dancer, she decided to go the acting route and landed her first television roles in 1996 ... including a guest spot on "Beverly Hills, 90210."
Soon after, she scored the always-changing Audrey role in the 1997 comedy, "Vegas Vacation."
She'd go on to play supporting characters in several movies and TV shows for years, until landing possibly her most well-known role in 2007 ... on the FOX drama, "24."
Of course, nowadays, she might be considered most famous for playing the mom of one of the main characters on "Riverdale."
