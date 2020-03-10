Guess Who This Silly Kid Turned Into!

Before this diaper-only toddler would grow up to star on a popular teen drama on Netflix ... they were born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shortly after graduating from Fordham University's drama program, this up-and-coming actor got cast on the hit Netflix series ... which premiered in 2017. The same year, they helped design a fashion collection with ASOS and won a GLAAD Rising Star Award.

The actor's credits also include "Jane the Virgin" and "Insatiable" ... and their cousin is Andi Dorfman, former star of "The Bachelorette."