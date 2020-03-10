Guess Who This Silly Kid Turned Into!
3/10/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this diaper-only toddler would grow up to star on a popular teen drama on Netflix ... they were born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shortly after graduating from Fordham University's drama program, this up-and-coming actor got cast on the hit Netflix series ... which premiered in 2017. The same year, they helped design a fashion collection with ASOS and won a GLAAD Rising Star Award.
The actor's credits also include "Jane the Virgin" and "Insatiable" ... and their cousin is Andi Dorfman, former star of "The Bachelorette."
Though openly gay for years, this actor came out as non-binary in June 2018 ... hence, the they/them pronouns.
