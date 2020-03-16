Mel Brooks' Son Max Says Stay Home, Save My Dad from Coronavirus

Play video content

Mel Brooks and his very famous friends are counting on you to keep your ass at home during the coronavirus outbreak ... just ask Mel's son.

Not that the virus is any laughing matter, but Max Brooks pretty hilariously illustrated why public health officials are suggesting -- if not flat out ordering -- people to stay home. Watch the clip ... Max showed up at his dad's place, but stayed outside with a glass between Mel and him.

The renowned author, who's only 47, said, "If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be okay, but if I give it to him ... he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke ... and before I know it I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends."

The "World War Z" author went on to encourage EVERYONE to practice social distancing.