'Modern Family' French Bulldog Stella is Dead

"Modern Family" got some really sad news over the weekend -- Ed O'Neill's TV dog Stella has died.

The French bulldog -- real name Beatrice -- died about a week ago and just days after wrapping the show. It's unclear what led to Beatrice's death. "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson bid her goodbye Sunday ... posting a picture of Beatrice on the set with the caption, "Rest in peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much," followed by a crying emoji.

Ed's character, Jay Pritchett, reluctantly got a dog in season 2. Beatrice took over the role season 4. Ed ultimately grew to love his Stella ... often showering her with gifts.

Beatrice's owners had said during a 2017 interview that Ed was obsessed with Beatrice in real-life ... often bringing her treats when she was on set and always looking out for her.

The pooch was also no stranger to being on TV. Beatrice also appeared in "Workaholics" and "The Kominsky Method." Beatrice also appeared in commercials for Dunkin' Donuts and Chase Bank.