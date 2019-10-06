Ariel Winter's 10-year-old Niece Cashes In on Another Acting Gig

Exclusive Getty

Ariel Winter's 10-year-old niece can't stop, won't stop ... following in her aunt's footsteps, 'cause TMZ's learned she's landed another Hollywood gig that pays her BIG time.

Skylar Gray landed the role of Lila in CBS's new show, "Evil" ... but her contract is anything but that. According to her minor's contract. obtained by TMZ, Skylar had her network test back in March ... which she clearly nailed, because she's getting $17,500 per episode!!!

Remember, she's only TEN years old. Screw lemonade stands, right?

And, it gets better for Skylar. She stands to get a bump to $18,375 per episode if the show is greenlit for season 2. If she makes it to season 7 ... she'll be raking more than $23k per episode.

As we first reported ... Skylar, who idolizes Ariel, landed her first big TV gig back in 2017, hauling in $12k per episode for playing young Abby on the CBS sitcom "Me, Myself & I." That only lasted 1 season, but the kid's bouncing back just fine.