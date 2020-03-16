Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Autographed Baseball Up For Sale

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Donald Trump and his buddy, Vladimir Putin, are leaving their mark on America's pastime, literally ... because the world leaders autographed a baseball and it's going up for sale!!!

Here's the deal ... a high-ranking Russian government official got Putin to put his John Hancock on a baseball in Russia at the start of the year, and then a member of the GOP got Trump to sign the same ball during a meet-and-greet before his March 2 campaign rally in North Carolina.

The baseball and it's unmistakable signatures are going up for sale through the memorabilia company, Moments in Time -- and they're hawking this slice of the Trump-Putin bromance for a cool $54,000.

It's unclear if Trump knew Putin's autograph was on the other side of the baseball when he put pen to cowhide ... but as we've reported, it's kinda easy to get Trump to sign things -- like his own articles of impeachment.