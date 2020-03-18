Amanda Bynes Will Not Have Custody When Her Baby Is Born

Amanda Bynes will have to give up custody of her kid when is born around 8 months from now ... due to her mental health issues.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Amanda's about 6 weeks pregnant and currently receiving treatment in a psychiatric facility. While it's a good sign she's getting treatment ... we're told Amanda's father and her BF, Paul Michael, will share custody of the baby. BTW, yes she's back with Paul and we're told they're working things out.

The reason Amanda's dad is getting co-custody is because she remains under a conservatorship run by her parents ... they've taken care of her and made all her legal and medical decisions for years.

Our sources say Amanda does not yet realize she's losing custody. We're also told she did NOT get pregnant in an attempt to get out of her conservatorship -- and nothing is changing with the conservatorship.

Amanda's been wanting a child for some time now, according to our sources, but people around her are worried about the baby's health because Amanda smokes cigarettes.