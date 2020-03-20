Ariana Grande Seeking Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Exclusive

Ariana Grande urgently needs court-ordered protection from an obsessed fan ... we've learned she just filed for a restraining order.

The "7 Rings" singer filed legal docs Friday seeking a temporary protective order from the man who was arrested Saturday following a disturbing and scary visit to her Los Angeles home. Ariana's mother is also asking for protection.

As we first reported ... cops say a man in his 20s showed up at Ariana's house Saturday afternoon, somehow bypassing security and brazenly knocking on her door. Police arrested the man, and they say he had a love note to Ariana with directions to her place. He was booked for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery, for allegedly spitting on the arresting officers.

It's been a scary month at Ariana's home ... someone also called 911 claiming shots were ringing out on the property, but police say it ended up being a swatting incident.