Ariana Grande Seeking Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan
Ariana Grande I Need Protection From Obsessed Fan ... Wants Restraining Order
3/20/2020 11:43 AM PT
Ariana Grande urgently needs court-ordered protection from an obsessed fan ... we've learned she just filed for a restraining order.
The "7 Rings" singer filed legal docs Friday seeking a temporary protective order from the man who was arrested Saturday following a disturbing and scary visit to her Los Angeles home. Ariana's mother is also asking for protection.
As we first reported ... cops say a man in his 20s showed up at Ariana's house Saturday afternoon, somehow bypassing security and brazenly knocking on her door. Police arrested the man, and they say he had a love note to Ariana with directions to her place. He was booked for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery, for allegedly spitting on the arresting officers.
It's been a scary month at Ariana's home ... someone also called 911 claiming shots were ringing out on the property, but police say it ended up being a swatting incident.
The reality ... it's hard enforcing these orders in the best of time, but with everyone stretched to the limit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement is taxed even more heavily.
371 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.