Brother of Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena Bomber Guilty of 22 Murders

The brother of the man who set off an explosion at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert in 2017 has been found guilty of 22 murders.

Hashem Abedi was found guilty Tuesday at the Justice Hall in London where prosecutors said Hashem was just as guilty of the attacks as his brother, Salman Abedi, who killed himself and 22 others when he detonated a bomb.

Hashem had initially denied having any involvement in the attacks and tried to distance himself from his brother. But, prosecutors say even though Hashem wasn't in the UK at the time of the attack, his DNA and fingerprints were found on the property where the bomb was made.

Prosecutors reportedly presented evidence in court that showed Hashem was involved in the research, experimentation and making of the explosives before he returned to Libya a month before the deadly attack. Hashem was also found guilty of attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions.

As we reported ... the explosions occurred at the end of Ariana's concert where thousands fled amid the chaos. At the time, a source connected with Ariana had told us she had just left the stage when everyone heard the explosion.

Less than a month later, Ariana was joined by stars like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Liam Gallagher to put on the One Love concert in Manchester to honor the victims.

