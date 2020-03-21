What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Do not let these two almost identical images of Joel McHale have you headed in the wrong direction ... Stay focused and keep and eye out for the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The comedian was spotted loading up on supplies at a farmers market in Los Angeles just last week and we decided to make a few changes to the photo ... Take a really good look here and see if you have what it takes to spot the differences between these two super-similar snaps!