Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Goes Into Quarantine

Breaking News

Rand Paul says he's tested positive for the coronavirus ... making him the first U.S. Senator to contract the disease.

The Kentucky legislator made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, writing ... "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events." He continued, "He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person."

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020 @RandPaul

Sen. Paul followed up by saying he'll continue working while in isolation, adding his staff should be in the clear here too. His account explains in detail, writing ... "He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul."

Again, Rand Paul appears to be the very first of his colleagues on the Hill to have contracted coronavirus. Funny enough, he's kinda been one of a few lawmakers fighting a new bill that would cover Americans' sick leave and essentially put money into their pockets.

He's argued that the response requires over a trillion dollars in federal spending, and insists the economy simply cannot sustain that -- even in these dire times.