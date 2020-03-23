Lisa Vanderpump Says Two Sides to Coronavirus Impact on Dog Adoptions

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Lisa Vanderpump says the coronavirus might create a revolving door for shelter dogs -- on one hand, more people are adopting ... but she fears many are also ditching their dogs.

It's a pretty bittersweet reality from the Bravo star, who runs her own rescue center called The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. Lisa came on "TMZ Live" Monday to share the sad news that while, yes, more people are looking for furry friends during quarantine ... a lot of others are also making the tough decision to give up their dogs to shelters.

The reason behind it is more practical than cruel ... Lisa tells us that a lot of folks are simply losing their jobs right now, and they might foresee an unfixable situation when it comes to caring for their canines. As such, they're getting ahead of it and leaving 'em at the pound -- and that can be very sad news for those that don't get adopted.

There's also the issue of adopter's remorse, which Lisa says can be dealt with fairly easily -- just foster first, see if it's for you, and then sleep on it long and hard if you truly think you wanna adopt. The idea, obviously, is to keep these pets forever ... not just during statewide shutdowns and quarantine.