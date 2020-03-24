Online Homeschool Co. Offers Entire Curriculum for Free for 3 Months

Online Homeschool Co. Coronavirus Woes, Parents??? Use Our Curriculum For Free!!!
3/24/2020 8:41 AM PT
Knowledge is power, and for a little while, it'll also be free ... so long as you use the online company hooking up parents with a homeschooling curriculum.
That's right -- panic-stricken moms and dads scrambling to keep their children learning and up to date in their academics, now have a free option for online education from a company called Calvert.
While several millions of households are dealing with closed schools due to the coronavirus ... Calvert is offering its online homeschool system for free for the next 3 months. Starting Tuesday night, Calvert will allow parents to sign up and use their services to teach their kids.
Calvert tells us it started with a 30-day free trial -- but, presumably, because of the overwhelming amount of new users ... they decided to extend that through July. At that point, parents will have to pay.
The company offers K-12 course bundle packages that normally go for anywhere from $1,300 to $2,800 for a whole year. The higher the grade level, the more subjects there are to dive into and study.
The best part -- for parents who suddenly have to become teachers (ain't so easy, is it?) -- the whole thing is planned out for you, just plug in and follow along. Some manual grading might be required here and there, BTW. Old school, baby!
33 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.