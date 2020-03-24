TX Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Rejects Social Distancing, Seniors Need to Risk Death

Play video content Fox News

This will put a smile on President Trump's face ... the Lt. Gov. of Texas says to hell with social distancing, because old folks should risk death by COVID-19, so the economy can start recovering.

Yes, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Tucker Carlson Monday evening, "Those of us who are 70-plus, we'll take care of ourselves, but don't sacrifice the country. Don't do that. Don't ruin this great American dream."

Patrick, who acknowledged he is a grandfather, was 100 percent echoing the President's sentiment during an earlier briefing on coronavirus. Trump says he's strongly considering ending social distancing after just 2 weeks.

POTUS stressed he wants to get America back up and running. Of course, the problem with that is several hundred Americans could be dying EVERY day at that point ... due to the spread of the virus.

That would seem to be an odd time to stop doing what every scientist says will prevent the virus from spreading and killing more people.