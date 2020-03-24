Coronavirus Could Create Play for Donald Trump to Delay Presidential Election

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Bill Maher has been worrying out loud for a year that Donald Trump might declare Martial Law and not willingly leave The White House when his time is up, and although Martial Law probably is not in the cards, Trump could make a play to delay the election and -- it could work.

We spoke with one of the national authorities in constitutional law -- University of North Carolina Law Professor Michael Gerhardt -- who says Trump does NOT have the power to postpone the election if the coronavirus is still out of control come Fall.

That said, Gerhardt is way more worried about Trump trying it anyway. It would go something like this .... people are still locked inside, candidates can't really campaign, so what if he decides to move the election 6 months down the road or even longer?

Gerhardt says that worries him. What worries him more is that the Supreme Court is now stacked in Trump's favor, and Gerhardt notes SCOTUS has not broken with Trump on major issues.