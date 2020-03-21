Deaf Community Rips Trump for Lack of ASL Interpreter at Virus Briefings

Exclusive

President Trump is getting chewed out by the deaf community, which feels it's getting screwed out of critical info during his daily coronavirus briefings.

Americans stuck at home are relying on the White House for the latest COVID-19 info, but when the Prez holds court with his cabinet members and Dr. Anthony Fauci, one person's missing ... an ASL interpreter.

Stephanie Cawthon of the National Deaf Center on Postsecondary Outcomes tells TMZ ... the deaf and hearing-impaired have fired off some requests to Trump, including the use of a single ASL interpreter when he's at the podium discussing the pandemic.

She says they've gotten no response, so far, and they're frustrated.

In addition to an ASL interpreter at all public health announcements, we're told the deaf and hearing-impaired want improved closed-captioning and better graphics to relay virus updates.

Previously, the President has sporadically used ASL translators during news conferences and the State of The Union. Deaf and hearing-impaired groups tell us it's way more crucial Trump uses one now because so many American lives hang in the balance.

FYI, some governors and mayors have been using ASL interpreters during their coronavirus news conferences -- notably Cali's Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.