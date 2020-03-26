Bill and Hillary Clinton Send Pizza to Hospital Staffs in New York

Bill and Hillary Clinton sent a special delivery to the hard-working staff at two hospitals battling some of the worst coronavirus cases in the country ... free pizza!!!

The former President and Secretary of State ordered dozens of pizzas Wednesday night and had the pies delivered to the doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines at Blythedale Children's Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

The Clintons also sent a note with the free za ... "Thank you for helping the community! Bill and Hillary Clinton."

White Plains Hospital is running the busiest department in Westchester County, where they're getting hit extremely hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Blythedale Children's Hospital has no cases yet of COVID-19, but it's one of only 14 specialty children's hospitals in the country.

The hospitals and the outbreak are in the Clinton's backyard ... Bill and Hillary live in nearby Chappaqua.

My first thought was gratitude for hospital staff everywhere. My second was, of course she did. My third, I admit, was the pizzagate folks are going to go into overdrive to fit this into their conspiracy theory. And, I love my mom @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/Mp2gOb3UgK — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 25, 2020 @ChelseaClinton