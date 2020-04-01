Ruth Bader Ginsburg Still Working Out with Trainer Despite Coronavirus

Here's some good news we can all use ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her trusted trainer are still pumping iron despite the coronavirus shutting down gyms across much of the country. Go Ruth, go!!!

The Supreme Court Justice's personal trainer, Bryant Johnson, says his client continues to work out twice weekly inside her private gym in the Supreme Court building. As for the 'rona ... Johnson says 87-year-old Ginsburg "ain't having it" in regards to stopping. Johnson hasn't shut down at her request, and he told Law360 she's his only client right now.

They are taking the pandemic seriously, though. Johnson says they're wiping down every machine and piece of equipment they use thoroughly, and are also trying to maintain social distance between themselves as well. Sounds like it works.

Johnson says he doesn't really need to hold the notorious RBG's hand when it comes to the routine, adding that as soon as he lays a certain exercise area out ... she already recognizes it and proceeds without him having to be so close to her to explain much of anything.

Some of the exercises she does ... planks, push-ups and others.

Ruthie's famously known for getting her sweat on. Stephen Colbert documented his attempt to keep up with her recently, and it was pretty hilarious ... she was kinda out of his league and in her own world when it comes to fitness.