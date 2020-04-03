Guess Who This Curly Hair Cutie Turned Into!
Before this dapper little dude with a head full of brown curls was crushing the music scene with his original rap lyrics, eye-popping music videos and Earth-shattering causes ... he was just another happy kid growing up in Pennsylvania.
This mini man with a pimped out pattern on his shirt may be getting paid now but you won't see a dime of that in his new rap look! The current incarnation of the cutie (real name David Andrew Burd) takes a more frugal approach to fame.
He's collaborated with music great like Chris Brown, Fetty Wap, Snoop Dogg and many more.
