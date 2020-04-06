Rob Gronkowski Wins WWE Belt at WrestleMania, Pins BFF Mojo Rawley

4/6/2020 5:42 AM PT
Rob Gronkowski didn't just host WrestleMania 36, HE WON A CHAMPIONSHIP BELT!!!

The ex-NFL star dropped the mic and took out his homeboy, Mojo Rawley, on Sunday night to win the coveted 24/7 championship belt ... and man, was he PUMPED!!

FYI, the 24/7 title is ALWAYS on the line -- the titleholder can be pinned by ANYONE, any time, any place. And, if a ref busts out a 3 count, it's over!

So, during Sunday's Part 2 of Mania from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando ... Gronk saw an opportunity and pounced.

Mojo had only won the title on Saturday after pinning R-Truth in a sneak attack during Part 1.

And, while he was trying to run away from challengers on Sunday, Gronk decided to jump off of a perch and crushed several wrestlers ion the process ... knocking Mojo out cold and getting the pin!!!

Wasn't this dude supposed to have a bad back?!!

So, hail to the new victor, WWE CHAMPION ROB GRONKOWSKI!!!

