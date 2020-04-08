Nick Saban Says He Finally Has An Email Address Thanks To COVID-19 Quarantine

Breaking News

Better late than never??

Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban -- in the year 2020 -- has FINALLY caved in to getting an email address ... after his wife got sick and tired of being his messenger during quarantine.

Saban -- who HATES technology -- made the revelation in an interview with ESPN's Maria Taylor (on Instagram Live, ironically enough) on Wednesday ... saying it's one positive thing that has happened while working from home.

"I’ve come a long way," Saban told Taylor. "It’s hard to communicate when you have to be by yourself and you always depend on somebody else to get your emails and messages and all that. It just didn’t work."

"They were sending them all to Mrs. Terry, aight. She fired me. She said, 'I'm not dealing with your stuff anymore.'"



—Nick Saban tells @MariaTaylor that he has his own email account now 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pdqe74w3aI — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2020 @espn

